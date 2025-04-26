Police: Suspect arrested, charged in connection with fatal Chelsea shooting

CHELSEA, Mass. — Following an investigation, police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Carlos Utrera, 27, of Lynn, was placed into custody today and charged with murder.

Utrera is accused of the fatal shooting that killed a 20-year-old on 40 Watt Street in Chelsea earlier this morning.

“We are committed to ensuring that those responsible for violent acts in our community are held accountable,” said Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton. “I want to thank our detectives and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office for their immediate and tireless work on this case.”

Utrera is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Monday, April 28.

Police ask that anyone with additional information please contact Chelsea Police Detectives at (617) 466-4800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

