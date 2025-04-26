20-year-old dead following overnight shooting in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass — Chelsea police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a 20-year-old.

According to police, on Saturday, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 40 Watt Street following a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chelsea Police Detectives and State Police Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Chelsea Police Detectives at (617) 466-4800 or the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit.

Additional information is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

