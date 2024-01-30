Police: Stabbing at Boston high school sends 14-year-old student to the hospital

BOSTON — A teen was transported to the hospital after being stabbed by a fellow student at a high school Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Boston Police say they responded to the Jeremiah E. Burke High School around 10:53 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Arriving officers reportedly found a 14-year-old female juvenile victim with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening. A 15-year-old female student was taken into custody in connection to the stabbing, according to police.

Boston Public Schools says the stabbing stemmed from a fight between two students and that the school was placed in “Safe Mode” for approximately 35 minutes.

“Burke High School, like all schools in the Boston Public Schools, focuses on fostering a safe environment for every member of our community,” said Head of School Amilcar Silva in a letter to the community. “We know incidents like this can cause many to feel anxious, but I want to reassure all members of the Burke High School Community this was an isolated incident between two students, and that we will take every step necessary to ensure that our students feel safe and welcomed.”

BPS’s district crisis response team will be at the school over the next few days to help students in need of support.

It is unclear if the students involved will face charges.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group