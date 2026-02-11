Police sergeant shot during SWAT operation at Mass. shopping plaza released from hospital

MILBURY, Mass. — Milbury officials say Police Sgt. Keith Gasco is out of the hospital and recovering at home after being shot during a SWAT operation last week.

Gasco was part of a regional SWAT team attempting to arrest a suspect in Spencer last Tuesday night.

The confrontation led officers to a Family Dollar store, where Gasco was shot after cornering the suspect inside, according to authorities.

At a board meeting Monday night, the chairwoman of the Milbury Select Board became emotional while updating the community on Gasco’s condition, saying the incident “hit home” because he is “like a second son” to her. “I love Milbury for that reason,” she said.

A GoFundMe created to support Sgt. Gasco and his family has now raised more than $50,000.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

