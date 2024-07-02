Police seeking public’s help in finding missing Worcester woman

WORCESTER — Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing Worcester woman who is listed on a website as working as a realtor in central Massachusetts.

Amanda Pearce, 60, was last seen on Friday, June 28, police said in a Facebook post on Monday night.

Amanda Pearce (Worcester Police)

Police described her as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and a black baseball cap, police said.

Pearce is a real estate professional who is trained in marketing and design, according to RE/MAX’s website.

According to biographical information on the RE/MAX website, Pearce’s “interests are horse riding, skiing, biking, hiking, running and cooking.”

According to the website, as a realtor, Pearce’s coverage area includes several central Massachusetts cities and towns, including Ashland, Auburn, Barre, Boylston, Framingham, Grafton, Holliston, Holden, Hopkinton, Hopedale, Hubbardston, Medway, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Natick, Northborough, Northbridge, Paxton, Shrewsbury, Southborough, Sutton, Wayland, Westborough, West Boylston, Weston, Whitinsville, Worcester, Upton and Uxbridge.

“When you call Amanda, she will do her best to help whether you are buying, selling or need an update on the current market,” the website states.

Anyone with any information about Amanda Pearce’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 508-799-8606.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

