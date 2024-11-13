Police seek 2nd suspect who was in car that hit officer, cruisers at Haverhill McDonald’s, DA says

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The search continues Wednesday for a second suspect who was riding in a car that struck multiple cruisers and an officer in the parking lot of a Haverhill McDonald’s before leading police on a pursuit into Lawrence on Tuesday morning.

Officers investigating two people in a vehicle outside the fast food restaurant on Main Street just after 11:30 a.m. approached the individuals, prompting the driver to reverse into multiple police cruisers, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said a Haverhill police officer opened fire on the vehicle after the driver struck a fellow officer and then drove at other officers.

The driver then allegedly fled the scene and led officers on a chase into Lawrence, where both suspects ditched the vehicle. Dashcam video showed the suspects abandoning their vehicle in the middle of the road and sprinting away.

Many heavily armed officers and K9 teams swarmed a Lawrence neighborhood in the area of Saunders Street after the chase.

Video from the scene showed rifle-wielding officers wearing body armor knocking on doors during their initial search for the suspects.

The driver was ultimately taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with unnamed injuries. The second suspect was able to evade capture.

Authorities didn’t release the names of the arrested suspect or the officers involved in the parking lot incident, citing an ongoing investigation.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Essex DA’s are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

