1 in custody, 1 on the lam as police shooting in Haverhill leads to car chase into Lawrence, DA says

LAWRENCE, Mass. — One person is in custody while another remains on the run as police chased two suspects from Haverhill into Lawrence.

According to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, Haverhill officers were conducting an investigation at the McDonald’s on Main Street around 11:38 a.m. involving two people in a car.

As officers approached the vehicle, the DA’s office says the driver backed into several police vehicles, struck an officer, then drove at other officers. During the incident, authorities say a Haverhill officer fired his gun.

Police did not say whether or not the suspects were hit by the officer’s gunfire.

The vehicle fled the area and was pursued by Haverhill Police into Lawrence.

Many heavily armed officers and K9 teams swarmed the neighborhood in the area of Saunders Street.

The Essex DA’s office says the car was abandoned by both occupants and the driver was taken into custody a short time later.

The driver was then transported to an area hospital with injuries. Their condition is unclear at this time.

The second occupant in the car has not been apprehended by police. A description was not immediately available.

Video from the scene showed rifle-wielding officers wearing body armor from Haverhill and Lawrence, as well as Massachusetts State Police troopers, knocking on doors during the initial investigation.

A Boston 25 photographer captured video of Lawrence officers speaking with at least one person who was placed in the back of a cruiser. Curious neighborhood residents were also seen mingling in the street.

Dozens of emergency vehicles blocked off the area to traffic as the investigation unfolds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

