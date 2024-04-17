Police searching for three suspects in armed robbery of Norwell 7/11

NORWELL, Mass — Police officers are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a 7/11 at gunpoint in Norwell early Wednesday morning.

Norwell police say three men entered the 7/11 store on Washington Street just after 4:00 a.m. and demanded cash while displaying two handguns.

The three males are described as Hispanic, possibly Brazilain and around 5′8″ to 5′10″ in height, according to Norwell police.

The three suspects were last seen traveling in a black sedan towards Hingham.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to Detective Camerota or Officer LaRocco with Norwell police.

