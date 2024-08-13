Police searching Tewksbury neighborhood for man accused of brandishing gun during road rage incident

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Police in Tewksbury are searching for a man who allegedly brandished a firearm during a road rage incident and fled into the woods on Tuesday morning.

There is a large police presence in the area of Chandler Street and Euclid Road amid an ongoing search for a man who reportedly ditched his vehicle on Tomahawk Drive near Pocahontas Road and ran into a nearby wooded area, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

“Please stay clear of the area,” police warned the public in a Facebook post.

A mail carrier told officers that the suspect pointed a gun at him before taking off at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Shortly before 2 p.m., police confirmed that a gun was recovered from the woods but the suspect remained at large.

A Boston 25 News photographer spotted heavily armed officers and K9 teams sweeping the area for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Black male, possibly in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and mask.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to refrain from approaching him and call 911.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

