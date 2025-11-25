Police searching for suspects after woman, children assaulted in parking lot of North Shore mall

SAUGUS, Mass — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly assaulted a woman in the parking lot of a North Shore mall on Monday night.

According to Saugus police, officers responded to the Square One Mall around 8:30 p.m. after a woman reported that she and three minor children were attacked while returning to their vehicle.

The victim told police that after leaving the mall, she and the children discovered two young men inside her car.

When she confronted them, the suspects got out, with one displaying a knife while the other punched an 11-year-old child in the stomach.

The two fled on foot toward the mall’s lower-level bus stop area, laughing as they ran, according to the victim.

She then drove to a safe location and called 911.

The woman said several bystanders were nearby during the incident, but police say a canvass has not yet produced additional witnesses.

The suspects are described as males between 18 and 20 years old, wearing all-black clothing, black beanie-style hats, and black masks.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the assault is urged to contact Saugus Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

