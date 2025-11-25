Police investigating assault after woman allegedly found men inside car at North Shore mall

SAUGUS, Mass. — Saugus police are investigating an assault at a North Shore mall.

A Saugus police spokesperson told Boston 25 News a woman was walking back to her car parked outside the Square One Mall on Monday when she noticed two men inside it.

She allegedly confronted them, and an assault took place before the men ran away.

Police say the victim will be ok.

No arrests have been made as of late Monday night.

