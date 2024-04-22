Police searching for pickup truck involved in hit-and-run crash, prompting gas emergency in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Uxbridge Police are turning to the public for help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that prompted a gas emergency in the area.
Officers responded Sunday night around 10 p.m. to Linwood Street for a vehicle that struck a parked car, crashed into a house, which created a gas emergency, and fled from the scene.
Police said the suspected vehicle is believed to be a white Ford Superduty Pickup truck with “substantial front end and right side damage.”
If anyone has information on this vehicle or the incident that took place please contact Officer Andrew Dewolfe at Adewolfe@uxbridge-ma.gov
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
