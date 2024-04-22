Police searching for pickup truck involved in hit-and-run crash, prompting gas emergency in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Uxbridge Police are turning to the public for help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that prompted a gas emergency in the area.

Officers responded Sunday night around 10 p.m. to Linwood Street for a vehicle that struck a parked car, crashed into a house, which created a gas emergency, and fled from the scene.

Police said the suspected vehicle is believed to be a white Ford Superduty Pickup truck with “substantial front end and right side damage.”

Police searching for pickup truck in connection to hit-and-run crash in Uxbridge (Uxbridge Police Department)

If anyone has information on this vehicle or the incident that took place please contact Officer Andrew Dewolfe at Adewolfe@uxbridge-ma.gov

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

