Police searching for missing Lynn 13-year-old

LYNN, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen girl, originally from Lynn.

13-year-old Nashaly Rya’ Rose Wilson was reported missing after running away from her home in West Lynn, according to Lynn Police.

She is known to frequent the Boston Common area.

Wilson is described as a 5′0″, 110lb female with brown curly hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Lynn Police at 781-595-2000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

