Police searching for employee who allegedly shot customer inside Ocean State Job Lot in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police are searching for an employee who allegedly shot a customer inside an Ocean State Job Lot in Brockton on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting took place around 12 p.m. at the store at 105 Campanelli Industrial Drive, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The male victim was shot after allegedly pulling a knife during a dispute with the employee, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

A Boston 25 source said the employee in question is 18-years-old. Investigators on Monday morning were still trying to track down his whereabouts.

In a statement late Sunday afternoon, Ocean State Job Lot said, “The safety of our customers and associates continues to be our top priority as we work with the Brockton Police to investigate this incident. The Brockton, MA store is closed at this time.”

A handwritten sign posted on the front of the store said that it will reopen Monday at 8 a.m.

Police said that there was no danger to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.

