Local

Police release photo of suspect wanted in connection with shooting in Lowell

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Police release photo of suspect wanted in connection with shooting in Lowell (Lowell Police)

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

LOWELL, Mass — Police are asking the public to be on alert while authorities search for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Lowell earlier this month.

Luis Morales, 23, is wanted on firearm use in a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and other charges in connection with a shooting on January 7, Lowell police.

Morales is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and around 120 pounds with brown eyes & brown hair.

Police say the public should consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information or knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read