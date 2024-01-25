Police release photo of suspect wanted in connection with shooting in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass — Police are asking the public to be on alert while authorities search for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Lowell earlier this month.

Luis Morales, 23, is wanted on firearm use in a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and other charges in connection with a shooting on January 7, Lowell police.

Morales is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and around 120 pounds with brown eyes & brown hair.

Police say the public should consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information or knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

