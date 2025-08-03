Police: Parts of Route 1 closed following serious crash in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Parts of Route 1 in Wrentham have been closed off following a serious crash.

According to the Wrentham Police Department, the accident occurred in the area of Thurston Street and the Massachusetts State Police Foxboro barracks

ACTIVE SCENE. SERIOUS CRASH ON RT. 1 WRENTHAM BETWEEN THURSTON STREET & FOXBORO MSP BARRACKS. AVOID AREA. EXPECT DELAYS. Posted by Wrentham Police Department on Sunday, August 3, 2025

Wrentham police are asking people to expect delays, and if possible, to avoid the area.

Boston 25 has reached out to authorities and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

