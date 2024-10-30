Police: Naked man exposed himself to children on streets of Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH — A man is facing indecent exposure charges after allegedly exposing himself to children on the streets of Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police say Joseph Ward, 60, was found naked on the hood of a car in the area of Elm Street and Myrtle Street around 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

Police asked him what he was doing but he did not respond.

Because children were in the area, police wrapped a towel around Ward and took him into custody.

Ward was charged with indecent exposure, according to Manchester police. Officials say he also had an electronic bench warrant out of Hooksett.

“Ward was uncooperative during booking and was transported to the Hillsborough County House of Corrections,” Manchester police told Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

