Police: Massachusetts woman arrested for driving the wrong way on I-695 in Killingly

KILLINGLY, CONN — A Massachusetts woman has been arrested for driving the wrong way on I-695 in Killingly.

According to police, on October 12 just before 5 a.m., officers responded to reports of a a wrong-way driver operating a black Dodge Durango traveling westbound within the I-695 eastbound travel lanes in the area of exit 1 in Killingly.

Officers responded to the area and stopped the vehicle operated by Joanna, Schulz, 24, of Dover, Massachusetts just east of exit 1 on I-695.

Officers observed Schulz exhibiting signs of impairment and asked her to perform a sobriety test. She failed the test and was then arrested.

Schulz is being charged with Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs and Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway.

She was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on October 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group