Police in Manchester, NH investigating early morning shooting

MANCHESTER, NH — Police in Manchester, NH are investigating an early morning shooting.

On January 25 around 1:30 a.m. Manchester Police received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Blaine and Cleveland Streets.

Upon arrival, officers found shell casings on the sidewalk near 183 Blaine St.

Shortly after a male arrived at Catholic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. His injuries are considered life-threatening but he is now in stable condition, according to Manchester police.

Investigation shows the two incidents are connected and the parties involved are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

