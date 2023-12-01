Police: Man found hiding at Mass. ski area after ramming cruisers with stolen van during chase

CANTON, Mass. — A man driving a stolen van rammed two police cruisers during a multi-town chase before fleeing onto the property of a Massachusetts ski area in an attempt to hide from law enforcement officials on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Steven Ford, 49, of Hull, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Quincy District Court on charges including receiving a stolen vehicle subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to stop for a police officer, operating a motor vehicle recklessly, leaving the scene of an accident, and outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Officers attempted to stop a white Chevrolet work van in the area of School and Franklin streets after learning it was stolen out of Brockton but the driver, later identified as Ford, allegedly rammed into two Quincy police cruisers, as well as a pair of other vehicles, before taking off onto I-93 south.

Ford continued onto Route 28 north in Milton and officers later found the white van crashed at the Blue Hills Ski Resort on Washington Street in Canton, according to police.

Police said state troopers and Quincy officers, with the assistance of a K9 team, scoured the area for Ford and found him hiding inside an office that handles ski rentals for the resort.

Ford was taken into custody and transported to Milton Hospital for evaluation.

Police didn’t say if anyone was hurt during the chase.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

