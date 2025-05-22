Police looking for SUV in connection with hit-and-run in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — Police are searching for an SUV in connection with a hit-and-run that left a man lying unconscious in the middle of a New Hampshire roadway.

Manchester Police responded to a report of an unconscious male lying in the roadway at the intersection of Hall and Lowell Streets shortly before noon on Tuesday.

Police found the 20-year-old male bleeding from the head.

An initial investigation determined that the man was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the intersection.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed a silver 2013–2016 Ford Escape driving southbound on Hall Street shortly before the injured man was found.

Police say they do not know if the vehicle was directly involved in the accident, but are looking to identify the Ford Escape.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Chris Day at (603) 792-5446 or via email at cday@manchesternh.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Manchester Crimeline at (603) 624- 4040 or online at www.manchestercrimeline.org.

