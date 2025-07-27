Local

Police looking to identify suspect who allegedly spat on, assaulted MBTA riders minutes apart

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — MBTA police are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted two people minutes apart at the Downtown Crossing Station earlier this month.

On July 14, around 4:30 p.m., police say the suspect spat on one victim before hitting a 69-year-old woman around 15 minutes later at Downtown Crossing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact MBTA Transit police at 617-222-1050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

