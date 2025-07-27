Police looking to identify suspect who allegedly spat on, assaulted MBTA riders minutes apart

BOSTON — MBTA police are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted two people minutes apart at the Downtown Crossing Station earlier this month.

On July 14, around 4:30 p.m., police say the suspect spat on one victim before hitting a 69-year-old woman around 15 minutes later at Downtown Crossing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact MBTA Transit police at 617-222-1050.

ID Sought re: 2 separate A&B incidents 15 minutes apart on 7/14 430pm #MBTA DTC. SP spit on one victim & assaulted a 69y/o female. Both w/out provocation. Recognize this person of interest? Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/info you have. U can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/4DPUiuwafr — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 27, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

