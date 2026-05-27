Police investigation crash involving motorcycle and car in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police in Brockton are investigating after a collision between a car and a motorcycle sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday night.
The crash happened on Ames Street around 7:33 p.m., according to Brockton police.
A department spokesperson tells Boston 25 News that a Yamaha motorcycle and a Mercedes C350 crashed.
The people injured in the crash were taken to nearby hospitals.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group