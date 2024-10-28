Police investigating early morning shooting in Lawrence that left man hospitalized

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Police are investigating a shooting in Lawrence that left a man hospitalized early Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of South Union Street found a 27-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then transferred to Boston with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Lawrence shooting

“Based on the initial investigation this is not believed to be a random act of violence with no ongoing threat to the public,” a department spokesman said in a statement.

The Essex County state police unit is assisting Lawrence police with an investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group