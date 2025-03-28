Police investigating early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Brockton early Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 88 Lenox Street just before 3:30 a.m. found a male victim who had been shot, according to the Brockton Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victim and police didn’t release his name.

Video from the scene showed multiple police cruisers blocking the area as officers scoured for evidence.

No additional details were available.

State police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation.

Friday’s shooting comes just days after two teens were fatally shot at the Westgate Mall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

