Police investigating deadly early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Brockton early Friday morning, authorities said.

Around 3:31 a.m., Brockton Police received a 911 call stating that a man was trying to open the doors of cars parked along Monson Street, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News. The caller told police the man was wearing a dark colored jacket with fur.

Around the same time, Brockton Police received another call from a person who said they heard gunshots outside their home and saw someone lying face down on the sidewalk out front.

The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not identified them yet.

Video from the scene showed multiple police cruisers blocking the area as officers scoured for evidence. Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

State police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation.

Friday’s shooting comes just days after two teens were fatally shot at the Westgate Mall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

