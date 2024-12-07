Police investigating bomb threat targeting home of Mass. Rep. Lori Trahan

WESTFORD, Mass. — Police are investigating a bomb threat targeting the home of Massachusetts Representative Lori Trahan.

In a statement, Rep. Lori Trahan said that on Saturday morning she was made aware of a bomb threat targeting herself and her family.

According to Westford police, officers received a bomb threat directed at Congresswoman Trahan’s home Saturday morning. Upon receiving the threat officers immediately responded and conducted an investigation along with the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad.

According to police, after a thorough check, the Bomb Squad advised that there was no device and/or credible threat at the time.

“I am grateful to the excellent officers at the Westford Police Department who responded swiftly to make sure we were safe and who are now working with the United States Capitol Police and Massachusetts State Police regarding this incident,” Trahan said in a statement.

The bomb threat is now being investigated by the Westford Police Department, as well as the United States Capitol Police and the Massachusetts State Police.

“It’s a good time to say the obvious: threats of violence and intimidation have no place in our country,” Trahan added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

