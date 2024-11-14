Police investigating apparent shooting at Boston home

BOSTON — Police officers and detectives swarmed a home in Boston overnight after an apparent shooting.

Officers were called to a home at 718 Cummins Highway in the city’s Mattapan section early Thursday morning, not far from the Blue Hill Avenue MBTA stop.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, although there was no word on the extent of their injuries.

Video from the scene showed the area flooded with flashing police lights as officers scoured the home for evidence. Glass on the front door was also shattered.

Investigators cleared the property just before 4:30 a.m. but police have yet to confirm additional details.

Boston 25 News is working to confirm more information on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

