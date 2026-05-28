Police investigating after teen hit by pick-up truck in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police are investigating after a teenager was struck by a pick-up truck in Worcester.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday when officers were dispatched to the area of Vernon Street and Kelley Square to reports of a pedestrian crash.

Once there, crews found a teenage victim and the pick-up truck.

According to police, the teen was in the crosswalk when the crash occurred. The driver of the truck remained on the scene.

Police ask that all motorists avoid the area.

Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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