Police investigating after Mass. State House vandalized with paint

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after the Massachusetts State House in Boston was vandalized with paint early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of vandalism on Beacon Street around 3:30 a.m. found white paint that had been poured and sprayed all over the front gate area of the State House, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said troopers were later called to Boston Common for a report of a suspicious package that the vandal might have left behind. The state police bomb squad was then deployed out of an abundance of caution.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police Boston Barracks at 617-727-6780.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

