Police investigate serious crash involving a pedestrian in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police in Brockton are investigating a serious crash in Brockton. It happened Saturday morning on North Main Street near Spring Street.

Boston 25 is told a man was hit and taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known at this hour.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed on the scene.

The area is taped off while investigators wait for the state police accident reconstruction team. A nearby utility pole was knocked over in the crash and a nearby building appeared damaged in the crash.

Brockton Police say this car hit a man who is now on his way to a local hospital @boston25 a light pole was also knocked down pic.twitter.com/iyOFYdzC6l — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) April 6, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

