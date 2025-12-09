Police identify man charged in animal abuse case after neglected dog found during traffic stop

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Police have identified the man facing animal cruelty charges after a routine traffic stop led officers to a heartbreaking discovery.

Devin Preeper, 27, of Taunton, will be arraigned on a felony animal cruelty charge later this month after a 9-month-old puppy named Sprout was found in a horrifying state of neglect, West Bridgewater police said Tuesday.

Sprout was found in the backseat of the car when Preeper was pulled over in November. The young

According to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, Sprout was “just skin and bones” and could barely walk.

“I have never seen a neglect case like this ever before,” shelter manager Katie Anderson told Boston 25 News.

Sprout was taken to Westbridge Veterinary Referral Hospital, where she received medical care.

Preeper is expected to be arraigned on December 23.

The incident remains under investigation.

