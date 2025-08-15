Police ID man found dead in bucket of landscaping truck after ‘tragic accident’ in New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating the death of a landscaper who came into contact with overhead power lines in New Hampshire on Thursday.

Officers responding to a 911 call for an electric shock in the parking lot of 158 North Broadway in Salem just after 1:20 p.m. found a landscaper dead in the bucket of a hydraulic lift, according to the Salem Police Department.

Police on Friday identified the landscaper as 45-year-old Marc Glaser, of Salem.

A second landscaper, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Mass General Hospital in Boston with serious electrical burns.

“The lift was located near a junction of overhead power lines that ran down Route 28 as well as into the business area,” the department said in a statement. “Both men worked for a landscaping company doing work in the area.”

Local authorities, along with Liberty Utilities, secured the scene. The area around a nearby bank and gas station was evacuated as a precaution.

“While this remains an active investigation, it does appear to be a tragic accident,” police added.

The Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Genest of the Salem Police Department.

