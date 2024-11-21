Police find car in search for man wanted in ‘horrific’ killings of Massachusetts mom, her infant son

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Connecticut have located a car that belongs to an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted in connection with the “horrific” drive-by killings of a Massachusetts mother and her infant son, officials announced Thursday.

Hartford Police Department Lt. Aaron Boisvert confirmed that 23-year-old Lance Morales’ white Infiniti Q70 with Massachusetts plate 3NE-B35 has been found by investigators. Despite the discovery, the manhunt for Morales remains ongoing.

Officers responded to Hartford Hospital after a vehicle with multiple gunshot victims pulled up to the emergency area just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Boisvert.

Two of the victims in that vehicle, 20-year-old Jessiah Mercado and her 4-month-old boy Messiah Diaz, both of Springfield, died from their injuries. The third victim, a male in his 20s, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Hartford Interim Police Chief Kenny Howell announced Wednesday that his department had secured an arrest warrant charging Morales, of Waterbury, Connecticut, with two counts of murder, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree assault, and criminal attempt to commit assault. His bond was set at $3 million.

Morales allegedly pulled up alongside a vehicle Mercado and Diaz were riding in and opened fire on them in the area of 380 New Britain Avenue before fleeing.

Boisvert said the incident stemmed from a “personal dispute over a vehicle” and that Morales and Mercado were “acquaintances.”

Howell asked the public to be on the lookout for Morales, but warned he is to be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Howell also vowed to use all resources at his disposal, including state and federal agencies, in the hunt for Morales.

Anyone with information on Morales’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Hartford Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

