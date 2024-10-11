Police: Driver cited after crashing into Dunkin’ store in Saugus

A driver has been cited after crashing a truck into the storefront of a Dunkin’ location in Saugus Friday.

The 55-year-old Lynn man crashed into the side of the Dunkin on Lincoln Avenue around 12:18 p.m., a spokesperson for Saugus police says.

The driver was unable to explain to officers how the crash happened and was cited for negligent operation, police say.

Police say he has lost his right to operate pending a hearing.

Inspectional services was called to assess the structural integrity of the building.

Saugus police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

