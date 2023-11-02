Police: Bear to be euthanized after killing goat in Hanson

HANSON, Mass — A bear with a taste for livestock will have to be put down, Hanson police say.

The bear, called Pumpkin, entered the barn of a residence and killed a goat Wednesday night, Hanson Police said. Because of the incident, the carnivore will have to be put down, police say.

Officers spent two hours tracking the bear Wednesday evening. Because it was a residential area, police say they could not take a shot at the bear without endangering people in the area.

Despite an electric fence and reinforced barn doors, the bear was still able to work his way into the structure.

“ Bears are very resourceful when they find a food source. Bears will often move around in the same area that they find a regular food sources. Unfortunately, the bear is becoming too comfortable in the area and has found too many food sources,” Hanson police said on Facebook. “We know people will not be happy with this decision. We cannot just relocate a problem bear in this area.”

Police say it is the second time the bear has attacked livestock in the area. They also say it is not the only bear in the area.

“We are disappointed that the situation has led to this decision. We again, ask that you take some time to learn about living with bears as they have now taken up residence in our area. We do not want this to become a recurring problem each year,” Hanson police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

