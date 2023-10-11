Local

Hanson police warning residents after black bear attacks local livestock

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Hanson Black bear (Hanson Police Department)

HANSON, Mass. — Hanson residents are being asked to safeguard their pets after a bear reportedly killed livestock.

The black bear and a resident’s livestock had a “negative interaction”, according to Hanson police.

“If you have small domestic animals please take steps to protect them and discourage the bear from trying to make them his/her next meal,” police wrote.

The Boston Herald reported that the bear killed a goat around 60 yards behind a Hanson home.

