Hanson police warning residents after black bear attacks local livestock

HANSON, Mass. — Hanson residents are being asked to safeguard their pets after a bear reportedly killed livestock.

The black bear and a resident’s livestock had a “negative interaction”, according to Hanson police.

“If you have small domestic animals please take steps to protect them and discourage the bear from trying to make them his/her next meal,” police wrote.

The Boston Herald reported that the bear killed a goat around 60 yards behind a Hanson home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

