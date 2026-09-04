Police ask for help finding missing man in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Mass. — The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person.

Thomas Janicki left his home in Rochester and was last seen walking away from his pickup truck in Fairhaven.

The last known location of his cellphone was the South Avenue area of Dartmouth.

This is not the first time Janicki has gone missing. The police say that their primary concern is his safety and well-being.

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If you have any information on the whereabouts of Janicki, contact the Rochester Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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