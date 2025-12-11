Police arrest suspect in connection with Beverly rest stop shooting

BEVERLY, Mass. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Beverly rest stop early Monday morning.

According to The Salem News, the incident occurred near the Rapid Refill gas station on Route 128.

Police report that the suspect, who remains unidentified, fired shots at a car following a fight with another person.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or the person involved in the altercation.

No one was hurt in the incident and an investigation remains on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

