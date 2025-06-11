Police: 4-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a boy drowned in Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday.

According to Worcester Police, officers were called to the area of Bridle Path just after 5 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive 4-year-old.

Officers found the boy inside a home where residents told them he was found unresponsive in Lake Quinsigamond.

The 4-year-old was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s identity is not being released at this time.

The facts and circumstances surrounding are being actively investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

