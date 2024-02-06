Police: 3 juveniles charged in connection to vape shop burglaries in Framingham, other counties

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities arrested three juveniles charged in connection to several smoke shop break-ins within the city.

Framingham Police say two juvenile females and a juvenile male will be charged for the burglaries.

In December, two smoke shops, including the Framingham Vape & Smoke Shop on Worcester Road were broken into during the early morning hours.

Video shows the suspects breaking the front window with a rock before stealing about $1,000 worth of products.

Investigators say the juvenile suspects traveled around the northeast targeting various vape shops.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

