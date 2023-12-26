Police searching for teens who allegedly broke into Framingham smoke shop

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Police are searching for 5 teens who allegedly broke into a Framingham smoke shop.
According to Framingham police, officers received a call around 4:46 a.m. for reports of a break-in.
Initial investigation shows that 5 juveniles all but one wearing a hoodie, broke a window with a rock, and stole products out of the shop.
According to police, the teens also attempted to break open the register and steal money.
Police tried to use K-9′s to find the teens but were not successful.
Anyone with information on this break-in is asked to contact police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
