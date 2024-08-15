Police: 14 -year-old arrested for pointing gun at mail carrier in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A 14-year-old has been arrested and will face charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a United States Postal Service mail carrier on Tuesday, police say.

The teen allegedly pointed a gun at the postal worker on Shawheen Street around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday before getting into a car and speeding away. Tewksbury Police followed the car down Whipple Road to Tomahawk Drive, where the driver bailed out of the vehicle and ran away.

A Boston 25 News photographer spotted heavily armed officers and K9 teams sweeping the area around Nightingale Lane for the suspect.

Tewksbury search

A handgun was recovered behind a home on the nearby Grasshopper Lane, but the suspect remained on the run.

Tewksbury police say they received an arrest warrant Thursday and took the teen into custody in Lowell.

“I want to thank our detectives and officers for their excellent work, which enabled us to make an arrest and close out this case,” said Chief Ryan Columbus. “I also want to thank the Lowell Police Department for their assistance.”

The 14-year-old will face charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, receiving a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a firearm without an FID. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell Juvenile Court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

