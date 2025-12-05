Polar Park becomes a winter wonderland with ‘Winter in Wooville.’

WORCESTER, Mass. — For the first time, Polar Park in Worcester has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

“It’s just a super awesome opportunity for Worcester to have something like this, it’s one of a kind, so we’re really enjoying it,” said Victoria Marzo, a mother visiting with her family.

It’s called Winter in Wooville.

The ballpark is now decked out in thousands of holiday lights, with activities for the kids, plenty of photo ops, and a tree lighting to kick the season off.

“It is a 365 of our ballpark, which is really cool, and the goal is to get people here to the ballpark maybe when baseball isn’t going on,” said Sara Barlok, director of special events at Polar Park.

While families are enjoying the lights, it is hard to ignore the windy, freezing weather as the park is covered with a fresh coating of snow.

“We picked obviously the night to come with the frigid temperatures,” said Marzo.

With temperatures dropping into the single digits overnight, families made sure to bundle up.

“Layers! And you know, just trying to move as much as possible because this poor little guy is shaking, so we’re probably gonna head out now, but yeah, it’s pretty freezing, but it is fun,” said one mother.

Even though it’s all outdoors, there is some relief from the cold.

“We do have our heaters on on the concourse, and then we are selling hot treats along the way,” said Barlok.

Drinks like hot chocolate and cider can help!

“If you have littles, definitely put them in a snowsuit,” said one mom.

Winter in Wooville will be open Thursdays through Sundays this month, including the couple of days before Christmas.

Because of this bitter cold, Worcester city leaders say the city will have an emergency overflow shelter open at a church on nights like this when temperatures drop below freezing.

