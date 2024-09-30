Plymouth Fire Department responds to a car crash off route 3

Plymouth — The Plymouth Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night off Route 3.

The crash happened at approximately 8:11 p.m., Plymouth fire and police responded to the scene to find the vehicle had veered off of the southbound lanes into the woods.

There were two individuals inside the vehicle, the driver and one passenger. The driver of the vehicle was trapped but was freed with hydraulic which took firefighters about 20 minutes. Both individuals had sustained serious injuries.

The driver was taken to be Medflighted to a Rhode Island trauma center while the passenger was transported by Brewster ambulance to South Shore Hospital.

Massachusetts State Police announced that they will be investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group