Police searching for missing elderly woman in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public to check their home cameras for signs of a woman who went missing on Thursday.

83-year-old Michelle Sperling was last seen on Simmons Road at the Oak Point Residential community around 1:30 a.m., according to police. She was reportedly wearing a white jacket and dark-colored pants.

Residents who live in the area of Simmons Road are asked to check their surveillance cameras for potential sightings.

If anyone sees Sperling or knows of her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Middleborough Police at 508-947-1212.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and Massachusetts State Police, including the Air Wing, are assisting local authorities with the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group