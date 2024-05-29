Police: Driver charged with OUI after crashing car into historic Norwell home

NORWELL, Mass. — A Norwell man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed his pickup truck through the living room of a historic home on Tuesday.

33-year-old Jeremy Trainor is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, operating to endanger, and marked lanes violation.

According to police, Trainor barreled his 2024 Chevrolet Silverado into 48 Central Street just before 6:15 p.m.

Trainor was still trapped in the vehicle when emergency crews responded and had to be extricated. He was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Trainor was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Crews respond to a pickup truck that barreled through Norwell home (Norwell Fire Department)

Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the crash.

Fire officials say Central Street is no stranger to these sorts of collisions.

“It’s the second time it’s happened in the last two years on this street,” said Norwell Deputy Fire Chief William Milne. “That building right over there got hit last year by a vehicle. It’s just a sharp turn people don’t slow down.”

The 48 Central Street address was reportedly built back in the 1700s.

The collision remains under investigation by Norwell Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

