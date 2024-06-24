Bridgewater officials partially lift outdoor water ban

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Town officials say they partially lifted an emergency ban on outdoor water use after a water supply emergency last week.

Town Manager Michael Dutton and Public Works Director Azu Etoniru say the water levels for the main town water tanks on Sprague Hill and Great Hill were found to be at 70 feet and 55 feet respectively after reaching dangerously low levels just 4 days ago.

A full outdoor water ban was put in place last Thursday to give the wells a chance to recover, as the levels at the time were unsafe for fire protection.

Residents were asked to take shorter showers and to stop using town water to fill pools, water lawns, and plants.

Dutton thanked the public for their cooperation.

“We are now in a much better place than we were last week but we are reminding residents to follow all town ordinances about outdoor water use so we are not put in this position again,” he said. “We truly appreciate those residents who followed the restrictions to help our wells recover to appropriate levels.”

On June 20, levels were down to 30 and 25 feet in the main wells and the water levels dropped about 50% in the span of a week. The drop in supply was determined to be due to prohibited residential water use, according to officials.

Although the ban has been lifted officials are reminding residents the only approved use of outdoor water in Bridgewater is the use of handheld hoses, and that using town water for outdoor sprinkler systems and refilling your pool with it is not allowed.

If anyone has questions the Bridgewater Water Department can be reached at 508-697-0910.

