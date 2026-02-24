Plans for a proposed ICE detention facility in New Hampshire have been scrapped, governor says

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Plans for a proposed ICE detention facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire have been scrapped, the governor said Tuesday.

“I’m pleased to announce that the Department of Homeland Security will not move forward with the proposed ICE facility in Merrimack,” Gov. Kelly Ayotte said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Boston 25 has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment.

“During my trip to Washington last week, I had productive discussions with Secretary Kristi Noem,” Ayotte said. " I thank her for hearing the concerns of the Town of Merrimack and for the continued cooperation between DHS and New Hampshire law enforcement to secure our northern border, keep dangerous criminals off our streets, and ensure our communities are safe."

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security revealed a proposed plan to open a 324,000-square-foot regional processing center for immigration detainees in the town of Merrimack.

Documents released in February by Ayotte’s office indicated a massive warehouse at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway was being eyed as the home of the new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

The Merrimack facility would have fallen under the federal government’s $38 billion “Detention Reengineering Initiative,” which calls for the acquisition and renovation of eight large-scale detention centers and 16 processing sites, according to the documents. The new detention center model would have been funded through Congress’ allocation of funds through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

In a statement Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said she pressed Acting Director of ICE Todd Lyons to heed the community’s objections and cancel plans to build a detention and processing facility in Merrimack.

“DHS’s reported cancellation of its plan for an ICE facility in Merrimack is a direct result of Granite Staters speaking up and pushing back on this Administration’s lack of transparency, refusal to coordinate with the community, and actions that would make the town of Merrimack less safe,” Hassan said.

“I applaud all those who have made their opposition to this facility clear, and will continue to join Granite Staters in pushing for secure borders, an immigration system consistent with our American values, and to ensure that this Administration works with communities, including on any future plans it may develop for ICE facilities in our state,” Hassan said.

Also last month, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey urged Ayotte to “do everything in her power” to block the proposed facility.

“This is outrageous and absolutely the wrong move for New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and our entire region,” Healey said in a statement in February. ”I oppose this in the strongest possible terms, and I am demanding that Governor Ayotte do everything in her power to block a new ICE facility in Southern New Hampshire.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

