Plane overshoots runway at Cape Cod airport, prompting emergency response

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — One person was taken to the hospital after a plane arriving from Boston overshot the runway at an airport on Cape Cod on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened while the aircraft was landing at Provincetown Municipal Airport just after 8 a.m., according to the Town of Provincetown.

In a statement, officials said, “A Cape Air aircraft arriving from Boston overshot the runway while landing at Provincetown Municipal Airport and came to rest beyond the runway area.”

The pilot, co-pilot, and one passenger were on board. Although no one was seriously injured, one person was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Officials say there was some smoke coming from the aircraft, but no fire was observed. The airport was expected to remain closed while emergency officials worked at the scene.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the incident, as well as the Massachusetts State Police.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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